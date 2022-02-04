Russia and China urge US to accelerate elimination of chemical weapons stockpiles

4 Feb. 16:45

Russia and China insist that the United States should accelerate the elimination of its stockpiles of chemical weapons, both countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Russia and China insist that the United States, as the sole State Party to the Convention [on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] that has not yet completed the process of eliminating chemical weapons, accelerate the elimination of its stockpiles of chemical weapons," says the Russia-China joint statement on the international relations entering a new era and the global sustainable development.

As the joint statement says, Russia and China "reaffirming their commitment to the goal of a world free of chemical weapons, call upon all parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention to work together to uphold its credibility and effectiveness."

Moscow and Beijing are also "deeply concerned about the politicization of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and call on all of its members to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and protect the tradition of consensual decision-making," the joint statement reads.