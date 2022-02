5 Feb. 10:15

The visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Turkey and participation in the diplomatic forum is not discussed, Press Secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that Pashinyan would arrive in Turkey in March to take part in the Antalya diplomatic forum.