5 Feb. 10:30

On Saturday, the units of the Caspian flotilla held drills in Dagestan, the press service of the Southern Military District informed, TASS reports. Missilemen and marines were executing training missions.

The marines practiced landing from armored personnel carriers and combat deployment on the specific terrain. Crews of the Kornet anti-tank missile systems at the Adanak mountain range successfully hit targets imitating enemy armored vehicles.