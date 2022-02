5 Feb. 11:20

The Russian Space Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a medium-class launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, the Department of Media Affairs and Information of the Ministry of Defense reports.

“On Saturday, February 5, at 10:00 Moscow time, the combat crew of the Space Forces successfully launched a rocket- carrier of the middle class, Soyuz-2.1a, with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the ministry’s statement reads.