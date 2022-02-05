Peskov comments on Bloomberg’s publication about Russia’s "invasion" in Ukraine

5 Feb. 11:45

The erroneous publication of Bloomberg about the beginning of the “invasion” of the Russian Federation into Ukraine shows the danger of aggressive statements made by the United States and the Western capitals and demonstrates how such messages can lead to irreparable consequences, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"This is a great demonstration of how dangerous the situation is, provoked by the endless aggressive statements that come from Washington, London and other European capitals," Peskov said.