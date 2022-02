5 Feb. 12:00

Russian skier Natalya Nepryaeva won the silver medal finishing second in the skiathlon. This is the first Russia’s medal at the 24th Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The Norwegian athlete Teresa Johaug received the gold medal. A skier from Austria Teresa Stadlober became the third.

In the skiathlon, skiers cover half the distance using classic skiing and another using skate skiing.