5 Feb. 13:30

According to the COVID-19 Operational Headquarters, 177,282 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Russia, 18,000 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours.

"The number of hospitalizations per day amounted to 18,032 people and increased by 1.3% compared to the previous day," the Operational Headquarters informed.

During the day, 60,507 people were discharged from hospitals, which is 3.5% more than the day before.