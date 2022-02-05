US asks Japan to impose sanctions against Russia

5 Feb. 14:05

The United States are asking Japan's leadership to consider imposing restrictive economic measures against Russia in case of invasion in Ukraine, Kyodo reports with a reference to the diplomatic sources.

However, this issue is extremely difficult for Japan, since the sanctions policy could lead to a deterioration in relations with Russia and negatively affect the negotiations on a peace treaty, the news agency notes. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Tokyo in May. Thus, the focus will be on how far Japan, as an ally of the United States, will be able to go on the issue of sanctions against Russia if they are actually tightened by Western countries.