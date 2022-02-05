РУС ENG

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Western media publications on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Western media publications on Ukraine

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the publications of Western media on Ukraine a way of the informational and political pressure on Moscow.

“This is a way of waging a struggle in conditions when there is no way to withstand competition by legal means, such an approach become a classic. Now it is already a global campaign against our country under the motto of the alleged Russian "aggression" against Ukraine. There is no logic, no facts, there is a large number of fakes, disinformation, outright madness, multiplied, as I see it, by some kind of nonsense, ”Maria Zakharova said on the air of the Radio Russia station.

1415 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos