Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Western media publications on Ukraine

5 Feb. 15:00

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the publications of Western media on Ukraine a way of the informational and political pressure on Moscow.

“This is a way of waging a struggle in conditions when there is no way to withstand competition by legal means, such an approach become a classic. Now it is already a global campaign against our country under the motto of the alleged Russian "aggression" against Ukraine. There is no logic, no facts, there is a large number of fakes, disinformation, outright madness, multiplied, as I see it, by some kind of nonsense, ”Maria Zakharova said on the air of the Radio Russia station.