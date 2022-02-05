Turkey is waging a historic struggle, Erdogan says

5 Feb. 15:50

On Saturday, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the opening ceremony of a number of transport projects in the northwestern province of Zonguldak from his Istanbul Vahdettin residence, saying that modern Turkey "is waging a historic struggle to strengthen its position on the world stage."

The head of Turkey confirmed that the country's course for inclusion in the top 10 leading economies remains unchanged. He also added that at the moment one of the priorities of the Turkish government is to improve the welfare of the population.