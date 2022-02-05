Georgian nursing home left without roof because of wind

5 Feb. 19:25

A gust of wind blew the roof off a nursing home in the village of Bodbiskhevi (Kakheti region) in Georgia, the mayor's office of the Sighnaghi region posted on its Facebook page.

According to the director of the institution, neither the residents nor the employees were injured, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The mitigation of the emergency's consequences is underway, specialists are clearing the road and the yard from debris.

According to the Rustavi 2 TV channel, 14 people live in the nursing home. The roof will be restored with money from the reserve fund of the district. Let us remind you that a strong gusty wind blows in Eastern Georgia, its speed reaches 25 m/s.