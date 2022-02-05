School of Creative Thinking to be opened in Karachay-Cherkessia

5 Feb. 20:22

A school of creative thinking will appear in Karachay-Cherkessia. It will be created with a grant from the Mashuk forum, said Farida Laipanova, project manager.

According to her, 40 residents of Karachaevsk will take part in the project.

Laipanova is sure that the ability to think creatively is very important for residents of small towns.

“If there is no cinema, come up with something and find opportunities for mass viewing of films. If there are no entertainment centers, make a creative center of attraction. Everyone can find something new and original, draw inspiration from the world around them, you just need to learn this,” TASS quotes her.

The project leader added that the training will last two weeks, after it the participants will present a large joint project.