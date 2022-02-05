Turkish Minister of Health speaks about Erdoğan's health

5 Feb. 20:50

Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca spoke about the health of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the First Lady Emine Erdoğan, who were infected with "omicron". He wrote the corresponding message on Twitter.

The Minister reminded that Omicron is highly contagious and mild. He stated that the head of state and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus, and they turned out to be sick with this particular strain.

"Their state of health is quite good, doesnэt interfere with their work. Once again I extend my best wishes to them", RIA Novosti quoted Koca.