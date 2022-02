6 Feb. 11:50

Iran is ready to negotiate with Saudi Arabia until a result is achieved. This was announced by the President of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, during a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

According to him, the only condition is the readiness of Riyadh "to do it in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect", TASS writes.

Raisi expressed confidence that all problems in the region could be resolved "if external forces did not interfere".