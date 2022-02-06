Baku to see magic show "Parade of Illusionists"

6 Feb. 12:45

In Baku, the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater will host a magical show for the whole family "Parade of Illusionists" on February 27.

"Parade of Illusionists" will immerse the audience in a wonderful world. Miracles will happen not only on the stage, but also in the auditorium", the organizers say.

Tricks and illusion performances will be shown by the best illusionists of Azerbaijan. "Today it is difficult to surprise people with any show. But we are sure that we will succeed. Give yourself and your loved ones an evening of real magic!", the release says.

Attendance is possible with COVID-passport or immunity certificate.