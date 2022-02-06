Russian Foreign Ministry explains why Deutsche Welle banned from broadcasting in Russia

6 Feb. 14:15

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the Russian Federation had taken retaliatory action against the German media company Deutsche Welle to show that the next steps in this direction would be costly.

"We are responding, we have been taught, we are doing this to show that the next steps in this direction will cost them a lot", the diplomat said on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

Let us remind you that earlier the Commission for Supervision of the Media banned the RT DE TV channel from broadcasting in German in Germany on February 1.The reason was the lack of a license required by the media law on the TV channel. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of the work of the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle (DW) and the cancellation of the accreditation of all employees of its Russian bureau. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry is going to initiate a procedure for considering the issue of recognizing a television and radio company as a foreign media that performs the functions of a foreign agent.