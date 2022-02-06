Elizabeth II celebrates "platinum" anniversary of accession day

6 Feb. 14:55

On Sunday, February 6, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain celebrates the 70th "platinum" anniversary of her accession to the throne.

She became queen at the age of 25, succeeding her father, King George VI (1895-1952). Elizabeth II, who turns 96 in 2022, will be the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

Let us remind you that Elizabeth II is the record holder for staying on the throne among women. And if she remains on the throne until the summer of 2024, she will go down in history as Europe’s longest reigning monarch, ahead of King Louis XIV of France.