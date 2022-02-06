School doctors taught to do covid tests in Georgia

6 Feb. 15:20

School doctors in more than 400 public and private educational institutions have begun doing covid tests for teachers and staff in Georgia, the country's Ministry of Education and Science released this announcement.

The retraining of doctors was carried out by employees of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Sputnik Georgia reports.

In those schools where doctors have not yet been trained, the Department will continue to provide testing.

Let us remind you that in Georgian schools, teachers who have been ill with coronavirus or vaccinated with both doses must do PCR tests for COVID-19 once every two weeks, and teachers who have been vaccinated with one dose or who have not been vaccinated at all must do an express test once a week.