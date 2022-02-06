Iran calculates how long it will take the US to lift sanctions

6 Feb. 15:52

Malek Shariati, Iranian Majlis (Parliament) Deputy, said that if an agreement is reached on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the process of verifying the lifting of US sanctions against Iran may take up to 6 months.

"The verification process can take from 3 to 6 months, and here it is necessary to avoid haste and reaching an agreement at any cost", TASS quotes him with reference to the Etemad newspaper.

Shariati also stressed that the lifting of all restrictive measures should be a mandatory condition of any new agreement so that Iran can fully take the economic benefits of the deal.

Let us remind you that on December 27, the eighth round of negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in its original form and returning the United States to this multilateral agreement began in Vienna. On December 31, the negotiations were suspended due to the New Year holidays. On January 3, the parties continued the dialogue in the capital of Austria.