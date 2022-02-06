The Kremlin explains why Putin and Xi Jinping not shake hands

6 Feb. 16:10

Vladislav Kitaev, head of protocol for the President of the Russian Federation, on the air of the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Russia-1 TV channel, explained why Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not shake hands at the meeting.

According to him, the Chinese colleagues asked for this because of the situation with COVID-19. "We did not find anything criminal in it and we agreed to it. The President knew that there was no need to extend a hand to the President of the People's Republic of China", Kitaev said.

Let us remind you Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing on February 4.