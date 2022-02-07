Twenty five people evacuated from halted ropeway in Georgia's Bakuriani resort

7 Feb. 9:20

Rescuers have evacuated 25 people from Mitarbi ropeway in Georgia's ski resort of Bakuriani as the cable transport switched off yesterday.

Mountain Resorts Development Company reported that a voltage drop caused the ropeway to halt, Agenda.ge reported.

"Mitarbi ropeway temporarily switched off due to a voltage drop... The rescue operation ended successfully," they wrote.

Electricity supplier company Energo-Pro Georgia also issued a statement regarding the case, saying that Mitarbi ropeway was being supplied with electricity "without hinderance."