Macron points to Russia’s role for normalizing international situation

It is impossible to normalize the international situation without dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of a visit to Moscow.

"The recent period has confirmed that if we reject a dialogue, and this was the choice of the Europeans when, together with Chancellor Merkel, we proposed to hold an EU-Russia summit, - then it is impossible to resolve any conflict whatsoever," Macron said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche weekly on Sunday.

"Since in this case we allow others to speak on our behalf and can no longer contribute to our collective security," the president said. In comments on the situation around Ukraine, he said "it is necessary now to scale down tensions through dialogue in order to avoid an armed conflict".