Biden to visit Israel 'later this year'

7 Feb. 11:00

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel "later this year" after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett invited him to the country, according to a readout of a call between the two on Sunday released by the White House.

The White House said the two leaders "discussed the shared security and other challenges in the Middle East region, including the threat posed by Iran and its proxies."

In addition, Biden "underscored his commitment to expanding stability and partnerships across the Middle East region, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords, together with Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity."

The President signaled "unwavering support" for Israel's security, including "full support for replenishing Israel's Iron Dome System," the White House said.