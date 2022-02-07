Germany refuses to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine

7 Feb. 11:20

Germany will not supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday before leaving for the United States.

"The German government has pursued a clear course for a long time: we never supply lethal weapons to crisis regions and are not supplying them to Ukraine," he told ARD. "My predecessor [Angela Merkel] was committed to this course and it has been and will be right," he stressed, adding that opinion polls indicate that most of Germans share the government’s position on this matter.

"My duty is to do what is in the interests of the German people and what in this case is the point of view of our citizens," he noted.

He refrained from answering a question about deploying more German troops in the Baltic countries. He recalled that next week he plans to meet in Berlin with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nuseda and with Estonian and Latvian Prime Ministers, Kaja Kallas and Krisjanis Karins. The German chancellor noted that it is very important to coordinate actions with these countries and not via the mass media.