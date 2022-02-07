Top US, French diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions

7 Feb. 11:40

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the situation between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call Sunday.

They spoke about the ongoing efforts by NATO allies, European Union partners, G7 members and other partners to address Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and the importance of continuing to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the US State Department said in a statement.

They also discussed joint efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank and to ensure that Russia understands the high costs it would incur if it were to invade Ukraine further, it said.

Ongoing developments in Africa’s Sahel region were also reviewed, it added.