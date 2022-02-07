Azerbaijan hands over 8 detained servicemen to Armenia

7 Feb. 12:00

Azerbaijan has handed over eight detained servicemen to Armenia, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages reported on Monday.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan, being guided by the principles of humanity, on February 7, 2022, handed over 8 Armenian servicemen to the Armenian side," the statement reads.

It is specified that some of them were detained during the interception of a provocation by Armenia’s armed forces on the Kalbajar direction of the state border on November 16, 2021.

The state commission emphasized that in response to this humanitarian move, Armenia "should hand over to Baku information on Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians killed during the first Armenian-Azerbaijani war and presumably buried in mass graves as well as on the locations of such graves."