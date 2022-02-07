Recep Tayyip Erdogan to run for Turkey presidency

7 Feb. 10:10

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the candidate of the People’s Alliance bloc in the presidential election to be held in June 2023, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairperson Devlet Bahceli said.

“Mr. Erdogan is the first president of the Presidential Government System and there is no legal hindrance to his re-election,” Bahçeli reportedly said in a closed-door meeting at MHP’s evaluation camp in Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district.

“Mr. Erdogan is clearly our candidate for next elections. I believe that he will win the election by a wide margin in the June 2023 election and The People's Alliance will also succeed (in the parliamentary election),” he said.

The MHP leader said that there is no legal ground behind allegations that Erdogan cannot run for next term as it will be his third term in the presidency.

The next general elections in the country – both presidential and parliamentary – will be held in Turkey in June 2023. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) previously formed the People’s Alliance.