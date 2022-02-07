Iran nuclear talks in Vienna to resume this week

7 Feb. 13:40

Talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on February 8, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday.

According to the spokesman, removal of U.S. sanctions is Tehran's red line in talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian journalist Abas Aslani wrote on Twitter.

"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"Washington has decided to take a step which has no impact on Iran's economic situation ... a responsible (U.S.) government should return to the deal and fulfill its obligations," he said.

The European Union, which is coordinating the talks, confirmed this information. "Following a short break, the 8th round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume tomorrow, on Tuesday 8 February," the EU said in a statement. Envoys headed home 10 days ago to ask their bosses to help resolve the thorniest remaining issues.