Israeli President extends get well soon wishes to Erdogan

7 Feb. 14:20

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to wish him and first lady Emine Erdoğan a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement by the presidency, Erdogan thanked Herzog and the two leaders discussed holding a meeting soon.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Russian President Vladimir Putin also called Erdogan to extend get well soon wishes, the presidency said.

Erdogan said Sunday that both he and the first lady are experiencing no negative effects after testing positive for COVID-19, adding that they are continuing their work in isolation at their Istanbul home.

In January Erdogan said the Israeli president would pay an official visit to Turkey in February. Ties between Turkey and Israel froze over after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza Strip in 2010. In recent months, however, the two countries have been working on a rapprochement, with Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, holding telephone talks with Herzog and other Israeli leaders.