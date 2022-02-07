Pakistani PM plans to visit Russia

7 Feb. 15:40

Imran Khan will be the first Pakistani prime minister in 23 years to embark on a bilateral visit to Russia, diplomatic sources in Pakistan have revealed.

Khan's visit to Russia this month is taking place on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit, which is being looked at as a game changer owing to regional geo-strategic realignments, has greater optical significance. On the agenda of the visit would be bilateral ties, as well as the Afghanistan situation.

The visit, which will be held on February 23-25, will be closely watched out by other countries in the region.