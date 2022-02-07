Georgia reports 11,235 new COVID-19 cases

7 Feb. 16:00

Georgia has reported 11,235 new Covid-19 cases, 17,130 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 27.37%.

Overall 204,345 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia. A total of 33,905 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 20,924 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,981 were PCR tests. 1,325,838 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,106,221 of 1,325,838 patients have recovered, while 15,246 have died from the virus. Overall, 1,881 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country as of February 7.

A total of 5,947patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,175 patients are in critical condition out of which 278 are on artificial ventilation. 196,472 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,339,802 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,227,138 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 42.7% of the country’s adult population.