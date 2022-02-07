UK foreign secretary visit’s planning is in the works

7 Feb. 16:15

A visit to Moscow by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on February 10 is in the works, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"It is in the works," its source said when asked to comment on media reports saying that Liz Truss could visit Moscow on February 10.

Earlier, a diplomatic source said that Russia had agreed to a request for a visit by the UK foreign secretary. UK foreign ministers haven’t visited Russia since Boris Johnson, who’s now prime minister, travelled to Moscow in December 2017.