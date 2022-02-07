Largest Tbilisi market catches fire

7 Feb. 17:00

Fire rescue was called to a warehouse area in the Eliava Market, one of the largest multiprofile market zones in Tbilisi, as fire broke out to affect an area of about 1,500 square metres in the capital city on Monday.

Otar Kereselidze, the Head of Tbilisi Main Division of the Emergency Management Service, told local media there had been no injuries in the incident.

Fire department teams had arrived to the scene - in Tbilisi’s Didube District - within minutes to prevent further escalation of the fire, he added.

Authorities said an investigation to establish the cause of the fire was underway, Agenda.ge reported.