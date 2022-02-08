Turkish Baykar eyes to start UAV production in Azerbaijan

8 Feb. 9:40

Turkish Baykar would like to start production of Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Azerbaijan, CTO of Turkish BAYKAR Seljuk Bayraktar told AzTV.

Bayraktar announced the goals for the work to be conducted in Azerbaijan. "The Azerbaijani corresponding structures are interested in Akinci UAV," he said.

"As BAYKAR, we want to start the work to develop this technology in Azerbaijan. We will take the initiative to develop and produce it here. Azerbaijanis having skills in this field will be involved in the work," the CTO of Baykar added.