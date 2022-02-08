Chumakov Center hopes to receive license for use of CoviVac vaccine in children in 2022

8 Feb. 10:20

Russia’s Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for the Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences hopes to receive a license for the use of its CoviVac coronavirus vaccine in children in 2022, the center’s director Aidar Ishmukhametov said.

"We have received a license for clinical tests of the CoviVac inactive vaccine in children and adolescents aged from three to 17. Our center specializes in the development of children’s vaccines and is the vaccine supplier for the national vaccination schedule. It has a reputation of a reliable manufacturer of safe and light substances for vaccination. After the clinical trials, we hope to obtain a license for the use of our coronavirus vaccine for children already this year," TASS cited him as saying.

The Russian health ministry earlier issued a license for the third phase of CoviVac clinical tests in children. According to the minister’s state register, the double-blind placebo-controlled trials of the CoviVac vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for the Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences will involve 1,050 volunteers and will be conducted at four medical institutions in Perm, Samara, the Moscow region, and St. Petersburg.