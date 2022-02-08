Israel appoints first-ever female attorney general

8 Feb. 10:40

Israel’s cabinet approved the appointment of Gali Baharav-Miara as the government’s next attorney general, making her the first woman to ever hold the post.

Baharav-Miara will be taking over from Avichai Mendelblit, who ended his term of office at the end of January. State Prosecutor Amit Aisman has been serving as the acting attorney general since Mendelblit concluded his tenure.

Her appointment came after a recommendation from Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and her approval, along with two other candidates, by the attorney-general selection committee last week, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Baharav-Miara is a private-sector lawyer at Tadmor-Levy & Co. She worked for more than three decades in the Justice Ministry, including from 2006-2015, heading the more than 200-person Tel Aviv Civil Division, the largest civil division in the country.