Date of Putin’s visit to Turkey to be known in coming days

8 Feb. 11:00

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey may become known in the coming days, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

"The proposal of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] to meet the Russian and Ukrainian presidents is of critical importance. Ukraine welcomes it. If Russia responds favourably, then the meeting will take place. Mr. Putin will visit Turkey, the date will be known in the coming days," the presidential spokesman said.

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to Turkey to "settle differences" between the two countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the timing of Putin’s possible trip to Turkey has not yet been determined.