Putin and Macron discuss restoration of Baku-Yerevan relations

8 Feb. 11:20

Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed the post-war settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the talks held the day before, the Russian leader said at a joint press conference with his French counterpart.



According to him, "the positive role of Russian peacekeepers, who ensure compliance with the ceasefire statement and help bring back peaceful life," was emphasized.



Putin also pointed out that, together with Macron, they "confirmed the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, including in addressing pressing humanitarian and socio-economic problems in the region."



In addition, the Russian leader added that the French president briefed him on the outcome of his recent joint video conference with European Council President Charles Michel, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.