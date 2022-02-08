Ukraine to hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar and Javelin

8 Feb. 12:00

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov announced that th republic’ armed forces will hold military exercise involving Bayraktar strike drones and Javelin anti-tank missiles between February 10 and 20.

"Between 10 and 20, Ukrainian armed forces will hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar drones, Javelin missiles and NLAW anti-tank missiles," Reznikov said on TV Monday.

He noted that Ukraine is receiving weapons "that she could only dream about before."

"Today (February 7), I had a very good, warm conversation with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, we talked about further aid, both with weapons and by certain communications on his side. We’ve got everything under control," Reznikov said.