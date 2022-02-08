Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

8 Feb. 12:40

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be halted if Russia invades Ukraine and stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe.

At a White House press conference with the new German leader, Biden said Russian forces crossing into Ukraine would trigger a shutdown. "If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the ... border of Ukraine again, then there will be ... no longer a Nord Stream 2. We, we will bring an end to it," Biden said. Asked how, given the project is in German control, Biden said: "I promise you, we'll be able to do it."

Scholz said the United States and Germany had the same approach to Ukraine, to Russia and to sanctions, but did not directly confirm the Nord Stream 2 plans or mention the pipeline publicly by name over the course of his day-long visit.

Scholz, under fire at home and abroad for what has been seen as insufficient leadership in the crisis, told reporters Russia would pay a very high price if it invaded Ukraine and said Germany and the United States had the same approach. "We will be united. We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps," Scholz said in English.

Biden and Scholz emphasized that they preferred diplomacy as a solution to the Ukraine conflict, Reuters reported.