Russia's Victor Wild wins Olympics bronze in men’s parallel giant slalom

8 Feb. 13:20

Russian snowboarder Victor Wild won bronze on Tuesday in men’s parallel giant slalom competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

In the race for the bronze Wild defeated Italy’s Roland Fischnaller. The gold went to Austria’s Benjamin Karl, who outraced his competitor Tim Mastnak of Slovenia in the final and left him with the silver.

Russian snowboarder Dmitry Loginov lost to his teammate Wild in the quarterfinals run, Andrey Sobolev failed to clear the qualifications round and Dmitry Karlagachev did not start because of a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

Wild is 35 years old and he is the two time gold medal winner of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi (parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom).