US: fully account for missing in Karabakh war critical to lasting peace

8 Feb. 13:40

Efforts to fully account for missing persons, including from the 1990s [first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war], are critical to lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the US Department of State wrote on Twitter.

“We welcome Azerbaijan's release of Armenian detainees,” the US Department of State tweeted. “Efforts to facilitate the return of all remaining detainees and fully account for missing persons, including from the 1990s, are critical to lasting peace in the region.”

Azerbaijan returned eight Armenian servicemen to Armenia on February 7, 2022 proceeding from the principle of humanism. Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of Kalbajar district of the state border.