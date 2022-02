China: NATO is Cold War remnant

8 Feb. 14:00

The Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the European Union opposes NATO’s expansion and views its efforts that allegedly aim to ensure global security as useless, according to a statement published on Tuesday on the mission’s website.

"NATO continues to expand its geographical scope and the range of operations and engages in bloc politics and confrontation. This is not conducive to global security and stability," the statement emphasized.

"We call on NATO to abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, respect the sovereignty, security, interests as well as the diversity of civilizations, history and culture of other countries," the document said.

It noted that "NATO is a Cold War remnant," adding that "China believes that regional security should not be guaranteed by strengthening or expanding military blocs." According to the statement, NATO should "do more to increase mutual trust among countries and maintain regional peace and stability."