Baku: Yerevan disrupts agreements on missing persons

8 Feb. 14:20

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to urge Armenia to fulfill its obligations and provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war.

“Azerbaijan returned eight Armenian servicemen to Armenia on February 7, 2022 proceeding from the principle of humanism,” the message said. “In response to this humanitarian step, the Armenian side must provide the Azerbaijani side with information about the Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians who died during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and the alleged places of their burial.”

According to the message, the statement of the spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry that Armenia did not undertake to provide the Azerbaijani side with the required information, thus this should be considered as a clear example of disrespect for international humanitarian law and the principle of humanism.

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said the Armenian side has not assumed any unilateral obligations to clarify the fate of the missing.