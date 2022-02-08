Georgia reports 24,616 new COVID-19 cases

8 Feb. 14:40

Georgia has reported 24,616 new Covid-19 cases, 18,221 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past seven days stands at 31.86%.

Overall 210,686 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 73,251 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 53,616 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,635 were PCR tests. 1,350,454 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,124,442 of 1,350,454 patients have recovered, while 15,300 have died from the virus. Overall, 1,913 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country as of February 8. A total of 6,082 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,228 patients are in critical condition out of which 277 are on artificial ventilation. 202,707 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,340,489 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,228,471 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 42.7% of the country’s adult population.