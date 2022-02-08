Oil slips from seven-year high

8 Feb. 15:15

Oil slipped towards $90 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

Brent crude was down $2.02, or 2.2%, at $90.67 a barrel by 1110 GMT after hitting a seven-year high of $94 on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.60, or 1.8%, to $89.72.

Both benchmarks have found support this year from rising global demand, Russia-Ukraine tensions, supply disruptions in producers such as Libya and a slow easing of 2020's record output cuts by OPEC and its allies, Reuters reported.

Oil also came under pressure from the prospect of an increase in U.S. crude inventories. Analysts estimate that inventories rose by 700,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 4.

The first of this week's two supply reports, from the American Petroleum Institute, is due at 2130 GMT.