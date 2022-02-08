Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 'Yashma' substation, connecting Russian-Azerbaijani energy systems

8 Feb. 15:45

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 330/220/110/10 kV 'Yashma' junction substation, which is of strategic interstate importance.

The 'Yashma' substation, which connects the Russian-Azerbaijani energy systems and serves as an interstate junction substation, was built on the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev in 1971.The substation was completely digitalized on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The old 330, 220 and 110 kilovolt open switchgear has been dismantled and expanded at the 'Yashma' substation. Three new autotransformers with a capacity of 250 megawatts each have been installed. As a result, the total capacity of the substation has been increased by 110 megawatts to reach 750 megawatts.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

A new control room has been established on the territory of the substation. A new anti-emergency automation system has been put in place, a local micro-SCADA dispatch control system has been installed and the power system has been integrated into the central SCADA system. In accordance with the digital power system concept, the management of assets, processes and resources, the improvement of supply and distribution chains, the timely elimination of drawbacks, the opening and connection operations at substations are carried out automatically at software level.