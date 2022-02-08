Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss issues of expanding military cooperation

8 Feb. 16:15

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey Muhsin Dere on Feb. 8, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov outlined that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is developing steadily. He mentioned that sincere relations between the two countries' heads also had a positive impact on military cooperation, and noted that the strategic alliance was based on friendly and fraternal ties.

In turn, Muhsin Dere emphasized the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The parties also exchanged views on exhibiting aviation equipment and participation of the servicemen serving in the Azerbaijan Air Force in the TEKNOFEST-2022, which will be held in Baku.

“In conclusion, the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as the creation of joint working groups in the military-technical sphere and other issues of mutual interest were discussed,” said the ministry.