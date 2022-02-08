Le Maire: Nord Stream 2 "key issue" in talks Ukraine crisis

8 Feb. 16:30

The issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, directly linking Russia to Germany, is one of the key topics in talks aimed at easing the crisis with Russia on Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

Le Maire in the interview also said that Europe needed to become independent when it comes to its energy supply to be in a position to face Russia.

"The Americans will not have to bear the same consequences of a conflict in Ukraine as the Europeans, especially in terms of energy prices," Le Maire said on France Inter. "Let us not be dragged by the Americans to a position that is not that of the Europeans," he added.