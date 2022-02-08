Fake about the capital's relocation denied in Kazakhstan

8 Feb. 17:04

Information spreading on social networks about the relocation of Kazakhstani capital from Nur-Sultan to Kostanay is a fake, the website stopfake.kz writes. The site was created with the support of the Ministry of Information of the Republic.

"Social media reports that [President] Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev announced the relocation of the capital to Kostanay. This is not true", the message emphasizes.

Let us remind you that in 1997, the first President Nursultan Nazarbayev moved the capital from Almaty to Akmola, a year later the city was renamed Astana. In March 2019, Tokayev signed a decree renaming Astana Nur-Sultan in honor of the first president.